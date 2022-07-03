Previous
Echinacea in the AM by matsaleh
Echinacea in the AM

Really love how my Olympus TG-6 has built-in focus stacking and excellent macro performance. My wife gave it to me for my birthday and I keep it in my pocket at all times. It's become my go-to.
Matthew Walker

I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
