Previous
111 / 365
Pigeon on chimney
Taken in Stirling, Scotland.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
0
0
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
185
photos
19
followers
69
following
30% complete
View this month »
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
Latest from all albums
106
107
108
54
109
55
110
111
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
17th April 2024 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
