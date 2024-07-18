Previous
Probably Chopin, bet he has a Liszt, too. by matsaleh
125 / 365

Probably Chopin, bet he has a Liszt, too.

Bored, waiting for my curbside order.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Matthew Walker

ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I like the stripes of colour and him being dressed all in black is very effective. Very clever title too
July 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise