124 / 365
Waiting for Pizza on a Rainy Day
The deluge outside was waiting for me as soon as mine was ready.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
211
photos
20
followers
68
following
34% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
6th July 2024 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
