Tiny flowers by matsaleh
107 / 365

Tiny flowers

Tiny anonymous volunteers coming up from my grass. Not a weed, because that's just a plant you don't want. I like these.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Matthew Walker

I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely and soft feeling to this
October 21st, 2023  
