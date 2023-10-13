Sign up
107 / 365
Tiny flowers
Tiny anonymous volunteers coming up from my grass. Not a weed, because that's just a plant you don't want. I like these.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
1
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
13th October 2023 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely and soft feeling to this
October 21st, 2023
