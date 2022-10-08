Previous
Sunset over Hampton Court by matsaleh
16 / 365

Sunset over Hampton Court

Sunsets are sometimes so easy they feel like cheating. This one not so much. I wanted a time exposure to smooth out the reflections, and I wanted the town in silhouette, and I kept getting the exposure wrong, washing out the sunset and exposing for the town.

Finally just exposed for the sky and used shutter priority, keeping the focus and exp locked until I could recompose using live view. I used a little travel tripod and triggered the shutter with my finger as usual, and hung onto the tripod for dear life to avoid introducing jitter.

Did it work?
Matthew Walker

@matsaleh
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture
October 9th, 2022  
