Gone, but not Entirely Forgotten by matsaleh
26 / 365

Wandering through Kensington, I came upon a church that had dozens and dozens of old headstones stacked three or four deep against the iron fence surrounding the chapel. Nearly all of them were unreadable, but this one stood out.

I have no idea where the graves are.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Matthew Walker

@matsaleh
Photo Details

