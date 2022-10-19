Sign up
26 / 365
Gone, but not Entirely Forgotten
Wandering through Kensington, I came upon a church that had dozens and dozens of old headstones stacked three or four deep against the iron fence surrounding the chapel. Nearly all of them were unreadable, but this one stood out.
I have no idea where the graves are.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
19th October 2022 9:34am
