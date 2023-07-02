Previous
Next
Three insects, same plant 1/3 by matsaleh
88 / 365

Three insects, same plant 1/3

My Texas lilac plant is finally blooming and has attracted a number of insects. I always keep my little TG-6 point-and-shoot in my pocket, so I captured a few.

As usual, I have no idea what they are. To me, they're just insects, and they're interesting up close.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Matthew Walker

ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise