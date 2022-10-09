Previous
Hampton Court hotel on hard times by matsaleh
Hampton Court hotel on hard times

Hotel is abandoned, but sign in the window warns of an on premises watchman. He must be the one who's keeping up with the flower box.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Matthew Walker

@matsaleh

