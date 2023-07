Young Green Anole Lizard

I haven't seen our "common" green lizards around much in the past couple of years. Not sure why. Plenty of other species in our yard, and none of the invasive ones that have been around for a while now.



This one is very young, about 1/4 adult size, and wasn't quite sure what to do when we surprised each other on the sunflower stalk.



Well, I knew what to do...