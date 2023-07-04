New visitors to the Texas lilac plant

This is the fourth or fifth type of insect I've encountered on this plant.



Again, I've got no clue what they are, but they are tiny. The largest ones are smaller than the head of a pin and look like little orange dots of pollen.



Seeing them up close was kind of a shock. They look like little cartoon drawings of bugs, and their little ones are almost... dare I say, "cute"?