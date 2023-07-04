Previous
New visitors to the Texas lilac plant by matsaleh
47 / 365

New visitors to the Texas lilac plant

This is the fourth or fifth type of insect I've encountered on this plant.

Again, I've got no clue what they are, but they are tiny. The largest ones are smaller than the head of a pin and look like little orange dots of pollen.

Seeing them up close was kind of a shock. They look like little cartoon drawings of bugs, and their little ones are almost... dare I say, "cute"?
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Matthew Walker

ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise