Photo 931
Lynde Light
A view of Fenwick taken the other morning.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1067
photos
75
followers
77
following
Photo Details
1
1
1
1
1
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st January 2020 7:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
dawn
,
lighthouse
,
cove
,
fenwick
Maggiemae
ace
I love lighthouse photos! Looks to be two lighthouses here - a rocky coastline! fav
January 4th, 2020
