Snow squall coming! by mccarth1
Photo 936

Snow squall coming!

Very dramatic few moments as a snow squall whipped through the area just as the sun was setting.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and dramatic scene ! fabulous and a fav
January 9th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Great colors and sense of scale
January 9th, 2020  
