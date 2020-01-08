Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 936
Snow squall coming!
Very dramatic few moments as a snow squall whipped through the area just as the sun was setting.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1072
photos
78
followers
83
following
256% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th January 2020 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
clouds
,
snow squall
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and dramatic scene ! fabulous and a fav
January 9th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great colors and sense of scale
January 9th, 2020
