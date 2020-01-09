Sign up
Snow squalls
This shot is from the other day as I looked north, away from the setting sun. The snow was moments away.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1073
photos
78
followers
85
following
256% complete
View this month »
930
931
932
933
934
935
936
937
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th January 2020 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
clouds
,
grasses
,
snow squall
