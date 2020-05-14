Sign up
Photo 948
Lovely spring morning
One of my favorite spots, I swing by often in the different seasons of the year.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th May 2020 6:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
barn
,
pond
,
sheep
,
farm
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding composition, reflections
May 15th, 2020
