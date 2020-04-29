Previous
Next
A bright spot on a dreary day by mccarth1
Photo 947

A bright spot on a dreary day

After many weeks without a working computer, I'm finally back up and running! Feels good to be able to work on photos again.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
259% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
I love these birds, they shine in the garden!
Computer problems are so frustrating, welcome back Kerry!
April 30th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
beautiful
April 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise