Photo 947
A bright spot on a dreary day
After many weeks without a working computer, I'm finally back up and running! Feels good to be able to work on photos again.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1083
photos
74
followers
87
following
259% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th April 2020 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
goldfinch
Islandgirl
ace
I love these birds, they shine in the garden!
Computer problems are so frustrating, welcome back Kerry!
April 30th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
beautiful
April 30th, 2020
