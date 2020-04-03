Sign up
Another new day
The last couple of days have been dreary and gray so here's a shot from the other day when the sun showed up.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th March 2020 5:47am
Tags
water
,
sunrise
,
dock
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
April 4th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful sunrise Kerry!
April 4th, 2020
Phil
ace
That's really lovely. Hope it felt peaceful when you took it, too.
April 4th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful scene - I hope the sun will shine again soon for you ! fav
April 4th, 2020
