Another new day by mccarth1
Photo 946

Another new day

The last couple of days have been dreary and gray so here's a shot from the other day when the sun showed up.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
April 4th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful sunrise Kerry!
April 4th, 2020  
Phil ace
That's really lovely. Hope it felt peaceful when you took it, too.
April 4th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful scene - I hope the sun will shine again soon for you ! fav
April 4th, 2020  
