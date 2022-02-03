Sign up
Photo 1017
Two sets of tracks
Foggy, warm and rainy today. Wonder where the tracks are headed...
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1154
photos
89
followers
106
following
Tags
snow
,
fog
,
footprints
,
train tracks
,
train stop
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great observation and shot
February 3rd, 2022
