Photo 1054
Murky morning
Heavy fog this morning, followed by rain, plummeting temps and strong winds. A good day to stay by the fire and take a nap!
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1192
photos
97
followers
104
following
288% complete
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th March 2022 10:17am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
fog
,
shoreline
Milanie
ace
Love the look the fog gave here
March 12th, 2022
