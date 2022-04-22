Previous
Easy eats by mccarth1
Photo 1095

Easy eats

I'll be weening the birds off the free meals soon, now that spring is here. I will miss seeing them right outside my window!
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Peter Dulis ace
super capture
April 23rd, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
Beautiful bird and a well-timed and lovely capture of him.
April 23rd, 2022  
