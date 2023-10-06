Sign up
Previous
Photo 1249
Lunch partner
Enjoyed having my lunch by the water while watching this heron hunting for its meal.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
great blue heron
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful !
October 7th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful
October 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and detail.
October 7th, 2023
