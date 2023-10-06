Previous
Lunch partner by mccarth1
Lunch partner

Enjoyed having my lunch by the water while watching this heron hunting for its meal.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Kerry McCarthy

Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful !
October 7th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
wonderful
October 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and detail.
October 7th, 2023  
