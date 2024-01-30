Previous
Hunkered down by mccarth1
Photo 1298

Hunkered down

I spotted the Great Blue Heron on this cold, windy day unmoving, seemingly trying to keep warm.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
They do stand well on one leg! Hunched is also a word!
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise