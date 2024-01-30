Sign up
Photo 1298
Hunkered down
I spotted the Great Blue Heron on this cold, windy day unmoving, seemingly trying to keep warm.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1437
photos
118
followers
114
following
355% complete
Tags
great blue heron
Maggiemae
ace
They do stand well on one leg! Hunched is also a word!
January 31st, 2024
