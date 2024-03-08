Previous
Muddy breakfast by mccarth1
Photo 1318

Muddy breakfast

Someone asked me if this fox is old because it has a lot of gray around the head. I don't know the answer but maybe they do turn gray with age. Taken a few days ago.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
