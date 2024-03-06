Previous
Eagle watch by mccarth1
Eagle watch

A very dark and dreary day but I always try to find a spot near water to have my lunch when I'm out and about, even in bad weather. I parked by a local lake and spotted this bald eagle perched quite far away. This is cropped in a lot!
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Kerry McCarthy


@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....


Mags
Beautiful capture!
March 6th, 2024  
KV
Oh wow… so jealous… such an incredible shot. Super fav! What a magnificent bird.
March 6th, 2024  
Allison Maltese
Fabulous capture! I like the pose and the criss cross branches at the bottom too.
March 6th, 2024  
Corinne C
Majestic
March 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
March 6th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
He's beautiful and in charge
March 6th, 2024  
Bucktree
Wonderful capture of this regal bird.
March 7th, 2024  
