Previous
Photo 1317
Eagle watch
A very dark and dreary day but I always try to find a spot near water to have my lunch when I'm out and about, even in bad weather. I parked by a local lake and spotted this bald eagle perched quite far away. This is cropped in a lot!
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
7
4
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1456
photos
119
followers
113
following
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
6th March 2024 11:03am
Tags
eagle
,
bald
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
March 6th, 2024
KV
ace
Oh wow… so jealous… such an incredible shot. Super fav! What a magnificent bird.
March 6th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
Fabulous capture! I like the pose and the criss cross branches at the bottom too.
March 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Majestic
March 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He's beautiful and in charge
March 6th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture of this regal bird.
March 7th, 2024
