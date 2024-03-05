Sign up
Photo 1316
Could love be in the air?
I don't know if these two are a couple, family or "just friends" but they were hanging out together in the rain!
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
4
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
365
365
NIKON Z 8
NIKON Z 8
Taken
5th March 2024 1:14pm
Tags
mourning doves
Mags
ace
Outstanding detail and capture!
March 5th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Super focusing
March 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A lovely image with great details!
March 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a lovely image!
March 5th, 2024
