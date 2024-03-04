Previous
Dawn over the marsh by mccarth1
Photo 1315

Dawn over the marsh

I took this quick iPhone shot as I drove by the marsh at dawn. Nothing special, just a calm and peaceful start to the day.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely early morning capture!
March 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise