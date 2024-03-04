Sign up
Previous
Photo 1315
Dawn over the marsh
I took this quick iPhone shot as I drove by the marsh at dawn. Nothing special, just a calm and peaceful start to the day.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
2
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1454
photos
119
followers
113
following
360% complete
View this month »
Tags
clouds
,
dawn
,
marsh
Mags
ace
Lovely early morning capture!
March 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 5th, 2024
