Photo 1314
Fox hunt
I was out and about at dawn and spotted this fox hunting in the muddy marsh. Fun to watch him as he got filthy!
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1314
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd March 2024 7:33am
fox
marsh
Linda Godwin
Spectacular image and sighting! How fortunate to get to see him.
March 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Awesome shot!
March 3rd, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
How incredible so see this. Great photo.
March 4th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
March 4th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture! You can tell he can perfectly disappear in the middle of the tall grass.
March 4th, 2024
