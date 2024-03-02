Previous
Casting in the rain by mccarth1
Photo 1313

Casting in the rain

It was a dreary, rainy day but this angler seemed content to be standing in the cold water, casting his line over and over. There is something mesmerizing about watching the graceful flow of the line.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Corinne C ace
A cool shot (pond non intended :-))
March 2nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful Pic😊
March 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
He is keen it must be freezing.
March 2nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I've been told that it's some of the best conditions for fishing. The fish which prefer the colder water at the bottom come to the surface because the entire body of water cools down and they're easier to catch. Love this shot- his concentration, and dedication.
March 2nd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Dedicated, and the fish don`t care they . very nice shot
March 2nd, 2024  
