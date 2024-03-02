Sign up
Previous
Photo 1313
Casting in the rain
It was a dreary, rainy day but this angler seemed content to be standing in the cold water, casting his line over and over. There is something mesmerizing about watching the graceful flow of the line.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
5
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1452
photos
119
followers
113
following
359% complete
View this month »
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
2nd March 2024 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
fisherman
,
lake
,
casting
,
fly fishing
,
angler
Corinne C
ace
A cool shot (pond non intended :-))
March 2nd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful Pic😊
March 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
He is keen it must be freezing.
March 2nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I've been told that it's some of the best conditions for fishing. The fish which prefer the colder water at the bottom come to the surface because the entire body of water cools down and they're easier to catch. Love this shot- his concentration, and dedication.
March 2nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Dedicated, and the fish don`t care they . very nice shot
March 2nd, 2024
