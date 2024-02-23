Previous
Unusual grip by mccarth1
Photo 1312

Unusual grip

I don't usually see bluebirds grasping branches like this. Taken after the last storm earlier in the month, but I forgot to post it.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beautiful capture!
February 23rd, 2024  
Gorgeous bluebird.
February 23rd, 2024  
