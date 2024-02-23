Sign up
Photo 1312
Unusual grip
I don't usually see bluebirds grasping branches like this. Taken after the last storm earlier in the month, but I forgot to post it.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
2
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365!
1451
photos
119
followers
113
following
359% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
14th February 2024 11:15am
Tags
snow
,
bluebird
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
February 23rd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous bluebird.
February 23rd, 2024
