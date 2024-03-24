Sign up
Photo 1323
Great Blue Heron hunting for breakfast
Such patient birds, standing motionless waiting for a passing snack.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
5
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Views
11
Comments
5
5
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th March 2024 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marsh
,
great blue heron
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot ! fav
March 24th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
Beautiful color and a wonderful shot!
March 24th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Splendid shot of the great fisherman
March 24th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic clarity.
March 24th, 2024
George
ace
Superb capture. They are magnificent!
March 24th, 2024
