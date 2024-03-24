Previous
Great Blue Heron hunting for breakfast by mccarth1
Great Blue Heron hunting for breakfast

Such patient birds, standing motionless waiting for a passing snack.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot ! fav
March 24th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
Beautiful color and a wonderful shot!
March 24th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Splendid shot of the great fisherman
March 24th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic clarity.
March 24th, 2024  
George ace
Superb capture. They are magnificent!
March 24th, 2024  
