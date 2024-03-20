Previous
Singing his heart out! by mccarth1
Singing his heart out!

This Red-winged Blackbird was in a marsh with several other males. All were singing quite loudly, showing off their colorful shoulder patches.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
John Falconer ace
Terrific capture
March 20th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
it's a beautiful blackbird photo Kerry
March 20th, 2024  
