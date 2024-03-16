Previous
Greater Yellowlegs by mccarth1
Photo 1321

Greater Yellowlegs

Looked like he was making sure I knew he was a Yellowlegs by holding up his foot.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Bill
Those legs are definitely yellow. Such a nice crisp photo.
March 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot !
March 17th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Excellent.
March 17th, 2024  
