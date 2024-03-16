Sign up
Photo 1321
Greater Yellowlegs
Looked like he was making sure I knew he was a Yellowlegs by holding up his foot.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th March 2024 1:51pm
Tags
greater yellowlegs
Bill
Those legs are definitely yellow. Such a nice crisp photo.
March 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot !
March 17th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Excellent.
March 17th, 2024
