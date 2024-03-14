Sign up
Previous
Photo 1320
Oh boy, spring really is here.
Quick iPhone shot from my backyard. So excited to see this flower (iris?) along with the crocuses and a couple of daffodils that popped out due to the unusually warm weather.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
spring
Linda Godwin
A pure double delight!!
March 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
So pretty!
March 15th, 2024
