Previous
Photo 1419
Enjoying the lavender
I took this at Lavender Pond Farm where the bees were very busy going from flower to flower. It's bee heaven on earth there! Taken in July.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
5
4
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1558
photos
132
followers
115
following
388% complete
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd July 2024 10:56am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bee
,
lavender
Mags
ace
A beautiful bumble capture!
August 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet capture ! fav
August 2nd, 2024
Wendy
ace
Your bee shots are great. They give the delightful bee a pet like quality. I want to pet it :-)
August 2nd, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
We really do need bees. Nice
August 2nd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful capture fav!
August 2nd, 2024
