Previous
Enjoying the lavender by mccarth1
Photo 1419

Enjoying the lavender

I took this at Lavender Pond Farm where the bees were very busy going from flower to flower. It's bee heaven on earth there! Taken in July.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
388% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A beautiful bumble capture!
August 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet capture ! fav
August 2nd, 2024  
Wendy ace
Your bee shots are great. They give the delightful bee a pet like quality. I want to pet it :-)
August 2nd, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
We really do need bees. Nice
August 2nd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful capture fav!
August 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise