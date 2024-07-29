Previous
Mr. Ruby-throated Hummer by mccarth1
Photo 1418

Mr. Ruby-throated Hummer

I finally caught the male but unfortunately his throat wasn't facing the sun so it doesn't show its pretty iridescent feathers.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
388% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise