Swallowtail by mccarth1
I don't tolerate the heat and humidity well so I haven't been out taking photos. This is a recent shot from my yard.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Allison Maltese ace
The clarity is extraordinary, and you have made a lovely shot.
August 3rd, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Gorgeous shot.
August 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful detail!
August 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful focus.
August 3rd, 2024  
