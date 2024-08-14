Previous
Off to find another flower

Spotted this butterfly flitting from flower to flower in the garden.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Kerry McCarthy

Mags ace
Love the curl! Amazing shot.
August 15th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Impressive to get one in flight and in focus!
August 15th, 2024  
