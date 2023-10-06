Previous
Dog in the darkness by mckenzierw
Dog in the darkness

There's no deep meaning here, I thought this stood out to me as it would you. The Grainy BW effect and how it brings out my dogs fur was what caught my eye today.
6th October 2023

Mckenzie RW

@mckenzierw
