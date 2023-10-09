Sign up
DAYS 16 TO 18
These last 3 days have been filled with reconnecting to the earth by embracing sunsets, playing around with the wind to fly a kite and admiring the beauty from a window.
9th October 2023
Mckenzie RW
@mckenzierw
Tags
nature
sunset
sun
recycle
earth
solar
renewable
