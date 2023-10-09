Previous
DAYS 16 TO 18 by mckenzierw
DAYS 16 TO 18

These last 3 days have been filled with reconnecting to the earth by embracing sunsets, playing around with the wind to fly a kite and admiring the beauty from a window.
9th October 2023

Mckenzie RW

@mckenzierw
