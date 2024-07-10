Sign up
Photo 3442
View(s) from my tent
At SweetWood, Sunday morning. Later that morning I took the tent down.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
1
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4721
photos
114
followers
110
following
943% complete
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
sweetwood
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice alternative framing.
July 10th, 2024
