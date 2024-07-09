Previous
We won! by mcsiegle
Photo 3441

We won!

This is a staged recreation. The pigs are showing off their Pigmania/Pass the Pigs moves. The scorecard is the genuine thing but the game was days ago. When we (the pigs and I) came back down to SweetWood to pose with Aphrodite, we also decided to get a shot of them on the table in the shelter where they won a match with Martin (a long time friend) and Tanis (3 years old) and her mother. Tanis got tired and quit part way through. She had amassed 48 points by then. All the pigs got a chance to play. Tanis switched from modern pigs to vintage pigs at some point.
9th July 2024

Mary Siegle

Susan Wakely
Let's hope that the pigs remember these moves .
July 10th, 2024  
