Previous
Not nothing by mcsiegle
Photo 3459

Not nothing

Suzanne challenged me to photograph “something that is not nothing” (making reference to my last week’s challenge to depict “nothing.”

At first I thought this was incredibly simple—ANYTHING that is SOMETHING is by default NOT NOTHING. Hooray! But I got to thinking I ought to put a teeny bit of thought to this—and came up with something that may be thought of as nothing—a hole. An empty space, if you will. I’m not sure this does justice to the deep philosophical thought that could accompany the concept. But It’s what presented itself.

On another front it’s proof that although I had taken a “last” picture of the boards my brother and I put in his burn pile, I’m not finished making photographic use of the ones I kept.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
947% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@ankers70 How’s this? I hope it satisfies the challenge.
August 4th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Good morning Mary. Here's my response your challenge.
Hope it works. https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2024-08-05
August 4th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Your response to the challenge definitely works for me. It is harder than you think once you get thinking about it. A hole is something that is definitely not nothing. And your image of the planks also has some cracks in it which put me in mind of Leonard Cohen's anthem and the lines:
'There is a crack, a crack in everything
That's how the light gets in'.

And I love the textures and the edit in your 'final' plank photo!
August 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
When a knot is not a knot but a feature in nature.
August 4th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV “knot” what I expected, but still a terrific shot and great use of the board
August 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise