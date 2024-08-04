Not nothing

Suzanne challenged me to photograph “something that is not nothing” (making reference to my last week’s challenge to depict “nothing.”



At first I thought this was incredibly simple—ANYTHING that is SOMETHING is by default NOT NOTHING. Hooray! But I got to thinking I ought to put a teeny bit of thought to this—and came up with something that may be thought of as nothing—a hole. An empty space, if you will. I’m not sure this does justice to the deep philosophical thought that could accompany the concept. But It’s what presented itself.



On another front it’s proof that although I had taken a “last” picture of the boards my brother and I put in his burn pile, I’m not finished making photographic use of the ones I kept.