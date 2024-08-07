Previous
Find the cat by mcsiegle
Photo 3460

Find the cat

Our two cats, Babe and Bug, had an appointment at the veterinary clinic. While Bug was taken to another room for shots, Babe hung out on the counter top, eventually settling down into the sink
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
JackieR ace
Awwwww bless
August 13th, 2024  
