Traced the Cubes back to their Source. by mcsiegle
Traced the Cubes back to their Source.

Another for the mundane challenge (ice cube) and to satisfy my get pushed challenge, which was to do something for the mundane challenge.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
@allsop something different from the other two.
August 19th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
All three are unusual but I like this one the most. Challenge certainly met👍
August 19th, 2024  
