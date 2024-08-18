Previous
Always Room Temperature by mcsiegle
Always Room Temperature

Andrew challenged me to do something for the new Mundane challenge, which is “ice cube.” I’ve also made it into an album cover for that challenge. In my main 365 album I’ve posted a version of this without the text that’s meant for the Album Cover, as I was afraid it might distract from the ice cubes.
Tagging this for the mundane challenge anyway.

Artist: Pavol Szikora (A Slovak race walker)
Album: It’s Always Room Temperature
“It doesn't make a difference what temperature a room is, it's always room temperature.” Stephen Wright
