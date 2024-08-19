Sign up
Photo 3468
Experiment (b/w version)
Experimenting with “live” shot of a crucifix and screenshot of “loop” mode. This version converted to black and white. Not sure which I prefer—this or the original screenshot posted on my Alternates album
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Like this version the most, would make a nice (large) print.
August 21st, 2024
