Note to Self—Use These More

Meant to take and post this last night, but was tired and went to bed instead.

When we were first married, I admired a little bowl that my mother in law had in this pattern of green depression glass. She gave it to me and then proceeded to give me more as she found it while going around to antique and collectible stores. So I have five or six of that small size, these larger ones you see on the left, some small desert plates and a number of serving pieces. I really ought to get them out and use them more often.