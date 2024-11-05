Previous
Note to Self—Use These More by mcsiegle
Photo 3519

Note to Self—Use These More

Meant to take and post this last night, but was tired and went to bed instead.
When we were first married, I admired a little bowl that my mother in law had in this pattern of green depression glass. She gave it to me and then proceeded to give me more as she found it while going around to antique and collectible stores. So I have five or six of that small size, these larger ones you see on the left, some small desert plates and a number of serving pieces. I really ought to get them out and use them more often.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
964% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely dishes and extra special that they were gifted to you by your mother in law.
November 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise