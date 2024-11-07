Previous
At Howie’s by mcsiegle
This is my offering for the One Week Only Yhursday prompt “Transportation.” While Frank was taking some plastic bottles into Howie‘s recycling center, I stayed with the car. This dog at first was right at the window, looking straight out, and I wish I had taken the picture then. But I decided to ask its owner who was standing at the back of his vehicle in a conversation with someone else, if he minded that I take a picture of his dog. He said that’s fine. Just don’t try to touch him—which I wasn’t going to anyway. By the time I went back around to the front, the dog was no longer right at the window and had retreated further into the front seat. I took the picture anyway, and it’s the only thing I have to offer for the Thursday prompt.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Obviously in charge of the vehicle !!
November 8th, 2024  
katy ace
It looks like a pretty type of transportation, and the dog is definitely an extra added interest
November 8th, 2024  
