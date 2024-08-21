Sign up
Previous
Photo 3470
Rec Center 2
Andrew challenged me to participate in the new artist challenge—Alan Schaller
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
4
1
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
20th August 2024 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
k-state
,
ksu
,
mcs-gp
,
ac-schaller
,
get-pushed-629
Mary Siegle
ace
@allsop
I have others from today at the Rec Center I may post, but if I have the opportunity, I’m tempted to explore other locations. Maybe even (gasp!) go out with my camera instead of relying only on my phone.
August 21st, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Oh yes I like this! It is a photograph that draws you in and you gradually discover new things, getting the guy walking lifts it. Very well done.
August 21st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I agree with Andrew that your photo requires some detailing looking as there are so many elements to it. Excellent in b&w
August 21st, 2024
*lynn
ace
cool black and white floor
August 21st, 2024
