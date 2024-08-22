Previous
Next
Another from the Rec Center by mcsiegle
Photo 3471

Another from the Rec Center

Another to satisfy my get pushed challenge —to post something for the current artist’s challenge.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
951% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great for the challenge especially from this pov.
August 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise